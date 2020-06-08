Public transport to resume on June 15

TIRANA, June 8 - As of June 15, public transport will be available to Albanian residents again, although under strict coronavirus measures. The news was confirmed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku, who also revealed several rules that must be applied by public transport operators.

In this line, all citizens and service personnel will have to be equipped with medical masks, and buses will run on only 70 percent of the allowed people capacity.

Moreover, residents willbe able to use public transport to get to other cities as well.



Representatives of the Transport Associations warned earlier that they would hold protests, demanding the fulfillment of several requests, as it is one of the activities most affected by the coronavirus restrictions for over three months.

However, air transport will remain unavailable, as announced by the government.