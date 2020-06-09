36 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 8 - Thirty-six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1299 in Albania. A total of 27 new cases were identified only in Tirana, marking the highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 18,500 people. A total of 41 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, six of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated

Moreover, 960 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 34 victims.

Currently there are 284 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 204

Shkodra 29

Kruja 24

Kamza 19

Durres 10

Mat 9

Lushnje 4

Tropoja 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakstra 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.