Daily COVID-19 cases hit record high

TIRANA, June 10 - Forty-two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1341 in Albania. A total of 21 new cases were identified only in Tirana, 9 in Shkodra, 4 in Durres, 3 in Kruja, 2 in Lushnja, one in Puka and one in Ura Vajgurore. This marks the highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 19,000 people. A total of 46 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

Moreover, 980 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 34 victims.

Currently there are 284 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 205

Shkodra 38

Kruja 27

Kamza 19

Durres 14

Mat 9

Lushnje 6

Tropoja 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakstra 1

Puka 1

Ura Vajgurore 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.