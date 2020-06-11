Albania to resume flights with Greece on June 15

TIRANA, June 11 - Flights between Tirana and Athens will commence on June 15, 2020, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced.

In an official statement the Ministry stated that both governments' decisions to resume regular flights between Tirana and Athens includes implementation of strict security protocols against Covid-19.

Officials also urge citizens to follow Protocol in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, as well as facilitate movements in airports.

Albania closed its borders with Greece on March 13 as part of its lockdown plan to halt the spread of coronavirus. So far, Greek authorities have confirmed 3068 coronavirus cases in the country, while 183 have died.