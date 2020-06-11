44 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 11 - Forty-four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1385 in Albania. A total of 22 new cases were identified only in Tirana, marking the highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country for the third consecutive day.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 19,500 people. A total of 52 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

Furthermore, a 59-year-old man passed away in Lushnja due to the coronavirus after sic days in intensive care. The victim also suffered from several underlying health conditions.

However, 1001 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 284 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 211

Shkodra 42

Kruja 32

Kamza 23

Durres 16

Mat 9

Lushnje 5

Tropoja 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakstra 1

Puka 1

Ura Vajgurore 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.