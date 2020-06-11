European Commission recommends opening EU borders with WB

TIRANA, June 11 - The European Commission has recommended the lifting of travel restrictions for citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia starting from 1 July, due to their epidemiological situation being manageable.

Furthermore, the European Commission urged members of the Schengen area to abolish internal borders controls by June 15, 2020, as well as extend temporary restrictions on travel to the EU that are not necessary until 30 June.

"Following the abolition of internal border controls, we propose a clear and flexible approach to lifting restrictions on travel to the EU from 1 July. International travel is key to tourism and business, to connecting family and friends," said Interior Commissioner Ilva Johansson.

However, the Commission does not recommend the general lifting of restrictions for third countries as the coronavirus situation has not be stabilized yet. As such, the EC recommend that restrictions be lifted for the selected group of countries, and selection should be based on objective principles and criteria, including health status, the ability to introduce measures to combat infection during travel and reciprocity.