PM warns of another possible lockdown

TIRANA, June 12 - Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that Albania may return to being under lockdown if the surge in coronavirus cases persists in the following days. He urged citizens to respect social distancing rules so that the government does not impose quarantine rules once again.

"I don't even want to think about it, and I don't want to mention the word quarantine, but if we don't change the behavior and increase the number of people with coronavirus and increase the number of intubated people, I'm sorry, but we would have to return," Rama said.

During the last three days, coronavirus cases in Albania have hit a record high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. More patients have been hospitalized and put under intensive care, while the death toll has risen. Only yesterday, 44 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1385 in Albania.