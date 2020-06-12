31 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 12 - Thirty-one new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1416 in Albania. A total of 8 new cases were identified in Tirana, 6 in Puka, 5 in Vlora, 5 in

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 19,500 people. A total of 48 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Furthermore, a 71-year-old man passed away in Lushnja due to the coronavirus after two weeks of being hospitalized. The victim also suffered from several underlying health conditions.

However, 1034 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 284 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 199

Shkodra 45

Kruja 32

Kamza 23

Durres 15

Puka 7

Lushnja 6

Vlora 6

Mat 2

Tropoja 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakastra 1

Lezzha 1

Berat 1

Ura Vajgurore 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.