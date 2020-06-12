Tirana Court decides extradition of alleged ISIS member to Germany

TIRANA, June 12 - The District Court of Tirana decided the extradition of Takijistani national Komron Zukhurov to Germany on Friday, who is accused of being part of a terrorist cell in the country.

Albanian authorities arrested a 24-year old Tajikistani national in April, after the man had reportedly been living in Albania with former deputy Asllan Dogjani, following the issuance of an international arrest warrant from Germany, on April 21.

"The citizen was declared internationally wanted by Interpol Wiesbaden, Germany, after the Federal Court in Karlsruhe, Germany on 21.04.2020 issued an international arrest warrant for him, for the criminal offence of 'participation in a foreign terrorist organisation', suspected as a member and participant of a foreign terrorist organisation and establishing a terrorist cell in Germany to commit jihad on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS)," the police announced on Thursday.

On April 15, German police arrested five men suspected to be members of an Islamic State group that had been planning attacks on US military facilities in Germany. Two of the suspects were also accused of travelling to Albania to carry out an assassination attempt in exchange for 40 000 dollars. However, the plan had reportedly failed and they eventually returned to Germany.