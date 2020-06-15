First flights to take off from TIA

TIRANA, June 15 - Flights from Tirana's 'Mother Teresa' Airport will resume after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 restrictions. TIA has announced that flights from Vienna, Belgrade, Athens and one repatriation flight from Frankfurt will take off today.

"Departures from Albania are still limited for citizens who are not provided with a residence permit or passport for the above-mentioned destinations," TIA stated, adding that "only residents of the European Union and EU citizens are allowed to travel."

For Albanian citizens unequppied with an EU passsport, flights are not yet available.

Earlier, the European Commission recommended the lifting of travel restrictions for citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia starting from 1 July, due to their epidemiological situation being manageable.

Furthermore, the European Commission urged members of the Schengen area to abolish internal borders controls by June 15, 2020, as well as extend temporary restrictions on travel to the EU that are not necessary until 30 June.

"Following the abolition of internal border controls, we propose a clear and flexible approach to lifting restrictions on travel to the EU from 1 July. International travel is key to tourism and business, to connecting family and friends," said Interior Commissioner Ilva Johansson.