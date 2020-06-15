EPP calls for inclusion of 15 conditions in resolution



TIRANA, June 15 - The European People's Party (EPP) on Monday urged the European Parliament to include the 15 conditions set by the EU for Albania in March 2020, in the resolution drafted by Croatian MEP Tonino Picula.

According to the EPP, Picula's resolution is too general and does not mention the conditions that Albania will have to fulfill until the first quarter of 2021, when the First Intergovernmental Conference is expected to take place.

This prompted MEP Kinga Gàl to present a special amendment for Albania, stressing that the resolution needs to mention the fact that the first intergovernmental conference between Albania and the EU member states be convened only after the 15 conditions are met.

"[The European Parliament] Stresses the 15 conditions, decided by the Council of the European Union, that Albania needs to have fulfilled prior to its first intergovernmental conference with the EU Member States," the statement reads.

The resolution on the Western Balkans is expected to be approved during the next plenary session of the European Parliament.