82 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 16 - Eighty-two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1672 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 20,000 people. A total of 50 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

Furthermore, a 68-year-old man from Puka passed away on Tuesday after being hopsitalized for two weeks, bringing the death toll to 37 victims. The victim suffered from several underlying health conditions.

However, a total of 1064 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

The lifting of restrictive measures was not accompanied by an increase of monitoring towards the implementation of hygiene rules and protocols set by the authorities, until Friday of last week. Since then, inspection groups and police have visited premises of several businesses to identify any misconduct regarding hygiene rules.