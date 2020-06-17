Flights to Istanbul to resume on June 22

TIRANA, June 17 - Albania's national flag-carrier airline, 'Air Albania', announced that it will resume its regular flights to Istanbul starting from June 22. Air Albania becomes the fourth airline to resume flights at TIA after Austrian Airlines, which has flies to/from Vienna four times a week, Aegean Airlines with Athens and Air Serbia with Belgrade.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Air Albania had announced that it would soon launch flights to other destinations such as London.

On Monday, TIA announced the resumption of flights from Vienna, Belgrade, Athens and one repatriation flight from Frankfurt.

"Departures from Albania are still limited for citizens who are not provided with a residence permit or passport for the above-mentioned destinations," TIA stated, adding that "only residents of the European Union and EU citizens are allowed to travel."

Therefore, for Albanian citizens unequppied with an EU passsport or residence permit, flights are not yet available.

Earlier, the European Commission recommended the lifting of travel restrictions for citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia starting from 1 July, due to their epidemiological situation being manageable.