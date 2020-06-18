66 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 18 - Sixty-six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1788 in Albania. Furthermore, a 67-year-old man from Shkodra passed away on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 39 victims. The victim suffered from several underlying health conditions.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 21,000 people. A total of 55 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

However, a total of 1086 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.