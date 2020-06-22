Albania's sea borders reopen

TIRANA, June 22 - As of Monday, maritime transport in the ports of Saranda, Vlora and Durres will become available for all citizens who carry an Italian or Greek citizenship or residence permit.

Citizens who do not carry an Italian or Greek citizenship nor a residence permit are still unable to use maritime transport, after the European Commission announced that travel restrictions for the Schengen area may be lifted on July 1.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy announced earlier that information on possible travel restrictions in other countries will be the responsibility of international passenger maritime transport companies, which should take the necessary steps and inform all passengers.

Maritime transport for the people came to a halt on March 9, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Albania. Nevertheless, the transport of goods by sea carried on throughout the entire time, with the port of Durrës seeing the highest amount of inflow in goods.

Flights from the Tirana International Airport have also resumed, although they remain exclusive to residents and citizens of the European Union and European citizens.