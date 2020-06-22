33 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 22 - Thirty-three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1995 in Albania. This marks a significant drop in the number of cases compared to the past few days, as 71 new cases were identified only on Sunday.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 23,500 people. A total of 82 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, ten of whom are in intensive care and one is intubated.

However, a total of 1159 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered. The death toll remains at 44 victims.

Currently there are 792 active cases in Albania, 366 of which are in Tirana.

Last week, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.