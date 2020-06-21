Montenegro sets restrictions for Albanian visitors

TIRANA, June 21- Starting from Monday, Albanian residents can only enter Montenegro if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

The government of Montenegro announced on Friday that Albanian citizens must bring with them the negative result of the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, obtained in accredited laboratories, in order to enter Montenegro. Furthermore, citizens will only be allowed to pass through Montenegro as a transit point, rather than stay in the country.

"States whose residents can enter Montenegro with a negative PCR test result for SARS-CoV-2in accredited laboratories no older than 48 hours: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Turkey, Israel "Poland, Romania, Italy and Ukraine," the statement said.

The list is based on each country's active and daily COVID-19 cases.

On June 3, Montenegro's government declared the country 'coronavirus-free' after 28 days with no new cases. However, on June 14 the first case of COVID-19 was reported since the announcement, which the government claimed it was imported from Bosnia- Herzegovina.