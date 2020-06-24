67 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 24 - Sixty-seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2114 in Albania. Furthermore, a a 34-year-old woman from Librazhd passed away on Wednesday, after being intubated for several days at the Infectious Diseases Hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, she was suffering from underlying health conditions including diabetes. This brings the total death toll to 47 victims.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 24,500 people. A total of 82 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

However, a total of 1217 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 850 active cases in Albania, 377 of which are in Tirana.

Last week, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.