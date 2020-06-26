77 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 26 - Seventy-seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2192 in Albania. Furthermore, two more patients passed away at the, one aged 76 years old and the other victim aged 54 years old. This brings the total death toll to 51 victims.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 25,500 people. A total of 87 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 15 of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

However, a total of 1298 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 920 active cases in Albania, 375 of which are in Tirana.

Last week, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.