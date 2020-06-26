PM Rama condemns Kosovo President's indictment

TIRANA, June 26 - The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, described the indictment against the President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi, and DP chairman, Kadri Veseli, a "selective, experimental international justice." Kosovo Albanians, PM Rama said during Thursday's plenary session, have been under investigation for 21 years, while on the other hand no Serb has been investigated for war crimes in Kosovo.



"For two decades, justice in Kosovo has been under international control," he said, adding that "they have thoroughly investigated every action of the Kosovo Liberation Army, but have found no evidence." According to Rama, as a result of the decision to file a ten-count indictment against Hashim Thaçi and Kadri Veseli, the balance between the victim, the Kosovo Albanians and the war executioner, Serbia, was overturned. Rama said that Serbia was not a victim, but an aggressor, and that Belgrade was not bombed by Thaçi and Veseli, but by the democratic world.



Rama said that the Hague has been dealing with senior KLA leaders for 21 years now, where in the investigations it has acquitted them several times only to file indictments once again. Rama said this raises a question of whether this is related to a fair international justice or a misuse of Kosovo's cooperation with the international community.



"There is no war without mistakes, but no wrong decision can overturn the scales of historical justice, and after 21 years a text emerges that is as implicit and indicative equatingthe victim and the executioner," he said.



Rama stated that things will not change as regards what was discussed in Belgrade as well as during the 'mini- Schengen" meeting, but "selective justice is not justice and fairness of the processes of judicial repetition is a lack of justice." He added that "after the KLA was disbanded, the armed struggle has turned into a cold war for recognition."



On Wednesday, Albanian President Ilir Meta also stated his support of the KLA, calling its war "clean" and "just".



Thaci's indictment



Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has been indicted on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges, by a special international prosecutor in The Hague, only three days before the special summit with Serbia was due to take place at the White House.

According to a statement released by the Specialist Prosecutor's Office (SPO), the latter has "filed a ten-count Indictment with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) for the Court's consideration, charging Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, and others with a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture." Based on the indictment filed on April 24, President Thaçi, Kosovo DP leader Kadri Veseli and the others are responsible for nearly 100 murders, involving victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities in addition to including political opponents.

Implosion of the Washington summit

President Thaci cancelled his trip to Washington shortly after the Special Prosecution Office's announcement of its ten-count indictment against him, DP leader Kadri Veseli and several others on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. Based on the indictment filed on April 24, the accused are responsible for nearly 100 murders, involving victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities in addition to including political opponents.

U.S. President Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell later confirmed Hoti's decision and stated that the meeting could be postponed into a later date.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Adullah Hoti also cancelled his participation in the Kosovo- Serbia Summit which was planned to take place at the White House on Saturday, following the announcement of Thaci's indictment on war crimes charges.

"Due to the new developments in Prishtina as a result of the indictment submitted by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, I have to return to my country to deal with the situation," Hoti wrote, adding that U.S. Envoy Rchard Grenell has already been notified of the decision.

Prior to the cancellation, the special summit for the normalization of Kosovo-Serbia talks was expected to take place at the White House on Saturday, with Thaci and Hoti's presence as Kosovo's representatives and President Aleksandar Vucic as Serbia's representative. U.S. President Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell stated last week that the initially planned meeting of the leaders of the two countries on June 27 at the White House "opens the door to new economic development and investment" and that "the United States hopes that leaders in Kosovo and Serbia will seize this chance to return to dialogue and begin a new era of stability and prosperity."