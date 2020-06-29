64 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 25 - Sixty-four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2466 in Albania. Furthermore, two more patients passed away at the 'Infectious Diseases' Hospital, one aged 78 years old and the other victim aged 83 years old. According to the Ministry of Health,both were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 58 victims.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 26,500 people. A total of 84 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

However, a total of 1438 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 970 active cases in Albania, 358 of which are in Tirana.

Earlier, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.