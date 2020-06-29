PM Rama on a two-day visit to Kosovo

TIRANA, June 29 - Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama is starting a two-day visit in Kosovo, during which he will hold meetings with several high officials in the country.

Rama is expected to meet with numerous Kosovo high officials on the first day, including Parliament Speaker Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, DP leader Kadri Veseli and President Thaci. On the second day, Rama is expected to hold a meeting with former Prime Minister Albin Kurti, followed by a press conference later in the day.

The two-day visit comes after Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and DP leader Kadri Veseli were indicted on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges by the Special Prosecutor's Office in the Hague. During the plenary session last week, Rama described the indictment as a "selective, experimental international justice." Kosovo Albanians, PM Rama said during Thursday's plenary session, have been under investigation for 21 years, while on the other hand no Serb has been investigated for war crimes in Kosovo.

Rama also said that the Hague has been dealing with senior KLA leaders for 21 years now, where in the investigations it has acquitted them several times only to file indictments once again. He said that this raises a question of whether this is related to a fair international justice or a misuse of Kosovo's cooperation with the international community.

On Monday evening, Kosovo's President Thaci is expected to make his first public statement regarding the indictment.