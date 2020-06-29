Greece to open borders with Albania on July 1

TIRANA, June 29 - Greece will open its borders with Albania on July 1st. The announcement was made on Monday by the spokesman of the Greek government Stelios Petsas who confirmed the decision taken by the Greek government for the opening of the land borders with Albania.

Initially, the opening of borders was planned on June 15, but earlier a member of the Greek government cabinet ruled out the possibility of opening the border as a result of the increase in the number of people infected with Covid 19 in Albania. However, today's announcement has set the date to July 1.

So far, Albania has confirmed a total of 2,466 coronavirus cases and 58 deaths.

