€40 mil in drugs seized by Italian & Albanian authorities

TIRANA, June 30 - Nearly €40 million worth of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, were seized by the police in a joint operation between the Anti-Mafia in Italy and Albanian authorities. Police arrested 37 people, both of Italian and Albanian nationalities.

A total of 3.5 tonnes of drugs was seized by authorities, an amount which is equivalent to 7 million in individual doses. The prosecution has also issued an order for the seizure of a property worth 4 million euros.



The arrests took place in the early hours of the morning as all the detainees were members of the criminal group which had been operating since 2015. Out of the 37 arrested, 10 are of Albanian nationality. Until their arrest, they operated in Tirana and Vlora, sources say.



The drug bust was carried out in cooperation with the Antimafia, State Police and Guardia di Finanza departments of the cities of Foggia, Lecce, Bologna, Rome, Naples and Catanzaro, as well as in cooperation with the Albanian Authorities, with Criminalpol, with the Interforze liaison office in Tirana and the coordination of Eurojus.