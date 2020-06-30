PM Rama: "Balkan Schengen in the interest of Albania & Kosovo"

TIRANA, June 30 - Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reiterated the importance of the Balkan 'mini-Schengen', stressing that it is in the interest of Kosovo as well.

"I remain who I have always been and I am who I am, whoever does not change his mind is not a wise man. Balkan Schengen is in the interest of Albania and Kosovo. If we hadn't lost time with border tales, it would have been like coming from Pristina to the airport, no controls for people,"

He made the remarks at the end of his two-day visit to Kosovo, during which he met with several of Kosovo's high officials and most political parties to discuss the situation in the country following the publication of the Special Prosecution's announcement.

"In this process, we must not forget that we are at peace and the lanes are divided for the treatment of war crimes and other aspects, the neighbor does not choose. We do not elect the President of Serbia, but we choose the strategic interest. Balkan Schengen is a strategic interest of Albanians. Through the Balkan Schengen, all countries have common entrances and exits," he said.

Prime Minister Edi Rama also said that the Special Prosecution's announcement of the indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party Chairman Kadri Veseli, as suspects in crimes against humanity and war crimes, has sparked a crisis and called for unity in "this national test" as he described it.

"The essence of the concern that we should have today as a nation is not related to two people, it is not related to their political career and their benefits or shortcomings in peacetime, it is not related to sympathies, beliefs, support or political contradictions of an electoral nature, but it is related to one of the most important values created by the Albanian nation which is the value of the fight for the freedom of Kosovo," he said.

The public announcement of the indictment took place on the eve of the Kosovo-Serbia meeting at the White House which was to be mediated by US Ambassador Richard Grenell, raising questions about the continuation of these talks aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Rama said that the timing of the publication of the Prosecutor's announcement "is a reason to say that the history of this special court began with an act that aborted a political process related to peace."

Prime Minister Rama called for unification during this time, while emphasizing that he will withdraw the lawsuit he had filed against former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, in January this year.

Earlier on Monday, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci stated that he would resign his office if the SPO's indictment against him and DP leader Veseli, is confirmed.