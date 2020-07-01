Albanian-American journalist Elez Biberaj appointed acting director of VOA

TIRANA, July 1 - The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) has appointed 'Voice of America' journalist Elez Biberaj as the acting director of VOA. Biberaj's appointment was announced on Tuesday by the new chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, Michael Pack.

Biberaj is the most prominent Albanian-American political scientist and an author to books dealing with Albania's post-communist transition as well as foreign policy and international relations, which are crucial to understanding and explaining aspects and issues of Albanian modern history. Some of his books and essays have also been published by the Albanian Institute for International Studies, of which Dr. Biberaj is an associate member.

Dr. Elez Biberaj has headed the Eurasian Division since 2006. In this capacity, he has overseen VOA broadcasts to Russia, Ukraine, Armenia and the Balkans. Previously, he served as chief of the Voice of America's Albanian service.

In an email to staff Tuesday, Biberaj recounted how his perspective has been shaped by his personal history as a refugee, American immigrant, and nearly 40-year career as a journalist with VOA.

"Our mission is more important today than ever, and VOA is uniquely positioned to tell America's compelling story, provide U.S. perspectives, and serve as a model of free press," he wrote.