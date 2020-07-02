EC presents draft negotiating frameworks for Albania and N. Macedonia

TIRANA, July 2 - The European Commission submitted a draft negotiating framework for Albania and North Macedonia to the EU Council, defining guidelines and principles for their EU accession talks. The draft is a response to the request of member states made in March this year, when the General Affairs Council gave the green light to Albania and North Macedonia to open talks with both countries.

"Today marks another important step on Albania's and North Macedonia's paths to the European Union. Delivering on our commitment, we outline concrete frameworks for the conduct of accession negotiations. Our proposals build on the revised enlargement methodology we put forward in February to make the accession process more credible, with a stronger political steer, more dynamic and predictable. I look forward to the discussions with Member States and to holding as soon as possible the first inter-governmental conferences with the two countries. Their future lies clearly in the European Union and I am confident they will continue to deliver on the reforms on their EU path, as they have done so far,"

Once the Member States have adopted the negotiating frameworks, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union will present the agreed General EU Position in the first inter-governmental conference with each country.

The draft frameworks are divided into three parts; the first part states the principles governing the accession negotiations, the second states the substance of the negotiations, and the third states the negotiations procedure. According to the EC, the objective of the negotiations is that Albania and North Macedonia adopt the EU acquis in its entirety and ensure its full implementation and enforcement upon accession.

"It is essential now that the Albanian government and all the other relevant Institutions continue focusing their action in addressing all conditions set by the EU Council last March, with strong political will, spirit of cooperation and in an inclusive and coordinated way," EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca, said on Wednesday.

On March 24, Albania and North Macedonia were given the green light for the opening of accession talks by the General Affairs Council of the EU. The decision which came ate a time of a global crisis, was welcomed by officials of both countries, marking a great step for the Western Balkans towards EU integration. However, Albania still needs to meet 15 conditions set by the EC until the next intergovernmental meeting.