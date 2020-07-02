COVID-19: 3 victims, 82 new cases

TIRANA, July 2- Three more patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, one aged 63 years old, one aged 65 years old and the other victim aged 60 years old. According to the Ministry of Health, the three victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 62 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 82 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2662 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 27,500 people. A total of 78 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 9 of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

However, a total of 1559 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1014 active cases in Albania, 387 of which are in Tirana.

Earlier, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.