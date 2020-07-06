Public transport returns in Tirana

TIRANA, July 6 - After a 4-month long hiatus, public transport activity has recommenced in Albania's capital city, Tirana. As of Monday, all residents will be able to travel via public transport around the city, although they will have to follow certain rules related to Covid-19 measures.

The reopening comes after the Public Transport Association and the Municipality of Tirana reached a common agreement, according to which the former will receive an additional 40,000 Lek as part of the coronavirus financial assistance plan.

The Municipality of Tirana announced that the following rules will be applied as regards public transport:

Every public transport user is required to wear masks while traveling by bus, and is advised to keep a safe distance.

At the stations the passengers are obliged to use masks while waiting for the bus, while the personnel of public transport (drivers, invoices, controllers) will be obliged to use masks.

The operating vehicles will be periodically disinfected in the premises of the transport operator by its staff and the operational vehicles in the city / suburban transport for service personnel (drivers, invoices, controllers) will be provided with alcohol-based disinfectants.

Every passenger will hold personal accountability as regards abiding by the rules.