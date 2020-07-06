COVID-19: 3 victims, 71 new cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 6 - Another three patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, a 69-year old Doctor from Puka, a 63-year old from Lezha and a 65 year-old from Tirana. According to the Ministry of Health, the three victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 79 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 71 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2964 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 29,000 people. A total of 80 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 8 of whom are in intensive care and one is intubated.

However, a total of 1702 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1183 active cases in Albania, 453 of which are in Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation.