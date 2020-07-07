COVID-19: 2 victims, 71 new cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 7 - Two patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, a 45-year old woman from Berat and an 82-year old man from Kruja. According to the Ministry of Health, the two victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 81 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 74 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3083 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 29,500 people. A total of 81 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 7 of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

However, a total of 1744 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1213 active cases in Albania, 477 of which are in Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation.