COVID-19: 2 victims, 68 cases in 24h

TIRANA, July 8 - Two patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, one aged 58-years old and the other victim aged 59 years old. According to the Ministry of Health, the two victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 83 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 68 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3106 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 30,000 people. A total of 83 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care and four are intubated.

However, a total of 1791 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1232 active cases in Albania, 488 of which are in Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation.