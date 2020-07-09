82 new COVID-19 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 9 - Eighty-two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3188 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 30,500 people. A total of 84 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care and six are intubated.

However, a total of 1832 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered. The death toll remains at 83 victims.

Currently there are 1273 active cases in Albania, 509 of which are in Tirana.

Earlier, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.