U.S. Ambassador: "We're in the midst of a battle"

TIRANA, July 10 - The U.S. Ambassador to Albania, Yuri Kim joined other international voices in stating that the justice reform in Albania needs to continue and must show results.

During an interview with 'News 24', Ambassador Kim stated that the US is determined to support Albania's judicial and electoral reforms, but the government should not give up until their finalization.

"We are in the midst of a battle. It's time to be brave and fight. This is not the time to give up," said Ambassador Kim.

The U.S Ambassador further stressed that officials in the justice system need to join forces in making the judicial reform happen, as the "majority of the Albanian people want it desperately" and so does the. Therefore, the judicial reform will also attract

"The Albanian government and people and Albanian political leaders, lawyers, judges, prosecutors should join forces to make justice reform a reality. It's hard. I know not everyone loves it. Not everyone wants all its parts, but it is really necessary and the vast majority of the Albanian people love it desperately. The American business I talk to desperately loves. No one will invest in Albania if they do not have the feeling that the contracts will be implemented, that if there is a dispute and if they go to court, they will get a transparent and fair trial "- said Ambassador Kim.

She added that the reform is coming to an end and everyone should focus on the end results.

"Judges who are clearly corrupt should get out of there. They should not sit in those courtrooms. They should not make decisions about anything. They have to be out there. I take the vetting process very seriously, "said Kim.

As regards the electoral reform, Ambassador Yuri Kim stressed that the June 5th agreement between the government and the opposition is closed and therefore each party is expected to follow through with it.