CPHRF accuses Special Prosecutor Office over "public lynching" of Thaci

TIRANA, July 10 - Kosovo's Council for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms stated that the human rights of Hashim Thaçi and Kadri Veseli have been violated, through a public lynching by the Special Prosecutor's Office, following the announcement of the ten-count indictment against the two.

In a press release on Friday, the CPHRF said that the Special Prosecutor Office should deal with all war crimes cases in Kosovo that have not been dealt with by previous courts, otherwise any of its decisions will be considered dubious and a decision of a "politically instrumentalized court."

"Publishing this political-legal pamphlet at a time whenthe continuation of talks on a final agreement with Serbia was expected, as well as the attempt to exclude President Thaçi and DP chairman Kadri Veseli from these talks, is a direct intervention of the Special Court in the negotiation process, in order to clearly influence the content of the Final Agreement by strongly weakening the negotiating position of Kosovo and rehabilitating Serbia for all crimes and one of the war criminals, Aleksandar Vucic," CPHRF wrote.

The Council further accused the Special Court of discriminating and excluding war victims, on the basis of their ethnicity.

"Kosovo has an urgent need for justice for all its victims, as well as the punishment of all those who are proven to have committed crimes, without making any distinction, on any grounds. So far, the Special Court has not proved that it is ready to do so, " the CPHRF said.