COVID-19: 2 victims, 117 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 13 - Another two patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, one aged 70-years old and the other victim aged 66 years old. According to the Ministry of Health, the two victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 95 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 117 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3571 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on almost 33,000 people. A total of 85 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care and four are intubated.

However, a total of 2014 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1462 active cases in Albania, 635 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.