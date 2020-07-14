COVID-19: 2 victims, 96 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 14 - Another two patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, a 64-year old woman from Shkodra and a 63-year-old man from Elbasan. According to the Ministry of Health, the two victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 97 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 96 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3667 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 33,000 people. A total of 90 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care and five are intubated.

However, a total of 2062 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1508 active cases in Albania, 672 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.