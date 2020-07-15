Masks become mandatory in indoor spaces

TIRANA, July 15 - Starting from Tuesday this week, Albanian residents will be obliged to wear protective masks in all indoor spaces.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Olgerta Manastirliu, who announced that masks should be worn in all indoor places; in public and non-public administration premises; in public transport; in offices, staircases, elevators, in shopping malls, shops, supermarkets, markets and service units. In case this order is violated, citizens will be fined at an amount of 2000 ALL.

"The use of the mask has a high efficiency in limiting the spread of the virus, based on the recommendations of the European Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and proven by the experience of many countries. The 'sacrifice' required of you is not closure. What is required is to put on a mask, to protect ourselves, to protect relatives," said Manastirliu.