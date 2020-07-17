COVID-19: 3 victims, 55 new cases

TIRANA, July 17 - Three patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: a 52-year-old from Tirana, a 57-year-old from Kukës and a 59-year-old from Korça. According to the Ministry of Health, the victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 107 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 55 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3906 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 34,500 people. A total of 106 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 9 of whom are in intensive care and one is intubated.

However, a total of 2214 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1585 active cases in Albania, 737 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.