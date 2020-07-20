Albanian opposition leader meets with Kosovo President

TIRANA, July 20 - Albanian Democratic Party Lulzim Basha held a meeting with President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi on Monday, during which he stated that the coordination between the two countries will strengthen and accelerate the dialogue process with the aim of mutual recognition between the Kosovo and Serbia.

"I expressed my full support and that of the Democratic Party, the united opposition for all the positions of the heads of institutions and politics in Kosovo, especially for those who have sacrificed these 22 years for the freedom of Kosovo and who must continue to sacrifice in personal plan to ensure the continuity of the fruits of freedom, independence and human dignity for all citizens of Kosovo and in particular for President Thaçi and all his associates," Basha stated.

On his part, President Thaci expressed his gratitude for the contribution that Basha gave to the recognition of Kosovo in international organizations during the time when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania. Furthermore, the importance of coordination between Kosovo and Albania were also emphasized by President Thaci.

"Albania's contribution has always been welcome, and it is also vital for us and the international community to coordinate the European Union first, but also a close coordination between Washington and Brussels in order for it to be a safe, credible process," he said.

The meeting with Thaci was held as part of Basha's visit to Kosovo on Monday, which also included meetings with Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Parliament Spokeswoman Vjosa Selmani. Earlier, Basha pledged to remove the National Road tax for Kosovo if he wins the upcoming elections.