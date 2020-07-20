COVID-19: 1 victim, 81 new cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 20 - An 80-year-old patient from Tirana passed away on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 113 victims in Albania. According to the Ministry of Health, the victim was suffering from underlying health conditions.

Furthermore, 81 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 4171 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 35,500 people. A total of 123 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 18 of whom are in intensive care and three are intubated.

However, a total of 2352 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1706 active cases in Albania, 824 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.