COVID-19: 4 victims, 119 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 17 - Four patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: a 67-year-old from Tirana, a 82-year-old from Vlora, a 75-year-old from Malesia e Madhe and an 80-year-old from Tirana. According to the Ministry of Health, the victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 107 victims in the country.

Furthermore, a record of 119 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 4290 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 36,000 people. A total of 125 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 20 of whom are in intensive care and four are intubated.

However, a total of 2397 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1776 active cases in Albania, 893 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.