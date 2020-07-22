President Thaci: Kosovo has not been served justice for Serbia's genocide

TIRANA, July 21 - On the 10-year anniversary of the International Court of Justice's decision to recognize the independence of Kosovo, President Hashim Thaci stated that Kosovo has not been served justice for Serbia's genocide committed against Albanian civilians.

In a Facebook post, Thaci wrote that "our people, have always trusted international justice, despite the fact that we still have not been served justice for the genocide of the Republic of Serbia committed against the Albanian civilian population in Kosovo. We have trusted and continue to trust international justice, because we have always been and continue to be in our own right!"

Thaci is currently under investigation after he was indicted on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges, by a special international prosecutor in The Hague, only three days before the special summit with Serbia was due to take place at the White House.

According to a statement released by the Specialist Prosecutor's Office (SPO), the latter has "filed a ten-count Indictment with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) for the Court's consideration, charging Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, and others with a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture." Based on the indictment filed on April 24, President Thaçi, Kosovo DP leader Kadri Veseli and the others are responsible for nearly 100 murders, involving victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities in addition to including political opponents.