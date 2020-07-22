Iranian national expelled from Albania

TIRANA, July 22 - An Iranian national with an Italian citizenship, Dabiel Kassrae, was deported from Albania to Italy on Wednesday, following an order signed by Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj, through which he was declared "persona non grata" (unwanted person) for a period of 15 years.

Kassrae, who has lived in Albania for nearly four years, is suspected of working for the Iranian regime. He is said to have been seen frequently in the Manza area, housing more than 2,000 members of the Iranian opposition Mojahedin-e-Khalq (Mek) movement, and has attempted to recruit some of them.

In October last year, Albanian police uncovered the functioning scheme and identified members of an Iranian terrorist cell that was targeting attacks on the Iranian opposition movement Mojahedin-e-Khalq, or People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), with over 2,000 members residing in Albania as refugees since 2014.

Furthermore, in January of this year, Albanian authorities ordered the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats, who were declared undesirable because they were suspected of being, in fact, part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the operational unit of the Iranian secret services.

According to sources, they had been collaborators with Qassem Soleiman, Iran's most powerful general whom the US assassinated on the first days of 2020.

This marked the second time that Albania declared Iranian diplomats working and living in the country personae non gratae.

In December 2018, Iran's Ambassador to Albania and another embassy diplomat were expelled from the country after being suspected of being involved in "activities that threaten security in the country".

At that time, the Albanian Foreign Ministry specified that the decision had been taken in consultation with the Allied countries, due to their activity in Albania contrary to their diplomatic status.