Albanian leader in N. Macedonia invited to testify in the Hague

TIRANA, July 23 - The leader of Albanian party 'Democratic Union for Integration' in North Macedonia, Ali Ahmeti has been invited to testify at Kosovo's Specialist Prosecutor's Office in The Hague. Ahmeti made the announcement himself on Wednesday via Facebook, accepting the invitation and stating that he has established"constructive and cooperative contact with officials in The Hague."

He further writes that the rule of law and the attainment of genuine impartial justice, both local and international, are his permanent goals.

Ahmeti, who was the founder of the National Liberation Army that fought against North Macedonian government forces in 2001, was previously a member of the Albanian illegal movements in Switzerland and a close associate of the leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army. After the 2001 conflict in North Macedonia, he established the Democratic Union for Integration party and has been in power for 16 years since then.

"I have always been a supporter of impartial justice and I am at the full disposal of the judiciary to prove the sincerity of the liberation war of the Albanian people in the face of the genocide of the Serbian Milosevic regime," he wrote on Facebook. Ahmet did not specify when he is expected to testify in the Hague.

The investigation by the SPO comes as part of the indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who is accused of having commited war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Kosovo War.

He denied committing any war crimes after being questioned for four days in a row last week by the Special Prosecutor's Office in the Hague.