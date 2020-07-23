COVID-19: 3 victims, 108 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 23 - Three patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: a 77-year-old and a 83-year-old from Vlora, a 68-year-old from Has. According to the Ministry of Health, the victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 124 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 108 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 4466 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 37,000 people. A total of 126 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 22 of whom are in intensive care and 12 are intubated.

However, a total of 2523 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1820 active cases in Albania, 941 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.