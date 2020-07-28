Aida Hajnaj nominated as Head of National Bureau of Ivestigation

TIRANA, July 28 - Deputy Director of the Albanian State Police, Aida Hajnaj (Veizi)'s name was sent to the High Prosecution Council as nominee for head of the National Bureau of Investigation, a new agency envisaged by the Justice Reform. Hajnaj remained the only candidate for this post, as the other three were disqualified.

"The commission after reviewing the documentation of the four candidates who had remained in the race, specifically. Mr. Artur Bey, Mr. Ervin Hodaj, Mr. Idajet Faskaj and Mrs. Aida Hajnaj, in relation to the foreseen criteria that must be met by the Director of the National Bureau of Investigation, decided to recommend to the High Council of the Prosecution, the appointment of Ms. Aida Hajnaj, in the position of Director of the National Bureau of Investigation, for a five-year term," announced the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution, SPAK.

The selection of the head of the National Bureau of Investigation underwent a long process, closely monitored by American and European experts. For the first time, candidates were forced to pass the polygraph test as well as a series of other tests.

A few days ago, the Democratic Party issued serious accusations against Hajnaj. "Aida Hajnaj is drowning in scandals", declared the former Democratic MP Edi Paloka. He further said that according to an official report of the CIA, the service that controls the police from within, but which has not been taken into account by the Evaluation Commission, "in 2018 reliable and concrete information was received, where this citizen is implicated in receiving amounts ranging from 10 thousand euros for awarding police ranks arbitrarily and preferentially."

Shortly after Paloka's statement, U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kimi wrote that it "looks like some are dreaming that the NBI will never be established, they hope justice will never come. Sorry to wake you from your slumber, but your dream will not come true. Justice reform will not be easy, quick, or perfect, but it is necessary & we must move forward.