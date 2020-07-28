Albania ranked 2nd country in Europe with highest trust in U.S.

Albania is the second country in Europe exhibiting the highest support towards the US leadership in Europe. According to the latest Gallup poll, published last week, 67 percent of Albanians support the US leadership, 20 percent do not support it and 13 percent have no opinion.

However, compared to 2018 and 2019, Albanians' trust in American leadership has dropped by 2 percent.

The country with the most trust in US leadership in Europe is Kosovo, precisely with 82 percent. Poland ranks third place, after Albania, with 59 percent.

This year the citizens of Poland show more support of the US leadership compared to other countries. Other countries that have high trust in the US leadership are Hungary, Romania and Ukraine.