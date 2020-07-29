Citizens required to test for COVID-19 before entering Kosovo

TIRANA, July 29 - Citizens from Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Serbia will now be required to test negative for Covid-19 in order to enter the territory of Kosovo.

Hoti's government, as advised by the Ministry of Health, has decided that all citizens need to take the the COVID-19 RT-PCR Test 72 hours prior to entering the country.

So far, 7652 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kosovo and 192 have died. Furthermore, the government has imposed restrictive measures which allow residents out of their homes until 9 p.m. every night.