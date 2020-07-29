SPAK issues arrest warrants for 22 electoral commissioners

TIRANA, July 29 - The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SPAK) issued 22 arrest warrants for the elecotral commissioners of three polling stations in Durrës, suspected of allowing the voting on behalf of persons who were abroad in the 2017 elections.

According to the announcement of SPAK, the election commissioners of the Voting Center no. 1508 0, the address of the VC: "Shetel", citizens Shpëtim Stafa, Elidon Stafa, Ramiz Tuda, Fredi Marku, Dalvis Biba, Emilian Tuda, Redi Hysa, have deliberately allowed other persons who have appeared before them and voted on behalf of other voters. It has been proven that 22 other people voted in this polling station, taking advantage of the fact that they were abroad."

The commissioners represents the four main parties: the Socialist Party, the Democratic Party, the SMI and the Republican Party. In total, 58 votes were cast in the ballot boxes, on behalf of those who were not in Albania on election day.

The arrests are part of the so-called File 339, which is related to the ongoing investigations into drug trafficking, precisely where the Avdulaj group in Durrës is suspected to be implicated.The investigation has revealed that former mayor of Durrës, Vangjush Dako had ties with members of this group were revealed. The Avdulaj group also appears to have pushed for votes in favor of the Socialist Party in Durrës.

Earlier, Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Twitter that "the arrest of political commissioners highlights the need for depoliticization of the election administration. 14 defendants of PD-LSI and 8 of SP, are proof that whoever shouts more and does not want depoliticization, has his hands deeper in the dirt."

To the Democratic Party, "File 339 is a state crime, in which Edi Rama stole and bought the 2017 elections through organized crime. File 339 is Vangjush Dako, it is the Avdylaj gang, it is the international drug traffickers, it is Edi Rama, who they chose by vote buying and threats. For this crime, which continues to hold the country hostage, justice has not yet been served," declared the General Secretary of the Democratic Party, Gazmend Bardhi, according to whom, "SPAK must act fully and not hide behind [pointing] fingers."

After announcing the arrests of the commissioners, President Ilir Meta also stated that it is "time to put an end once and for all to the manipulation of elections and vote buying! Maximum punishment for all election manipulators and falsifiers! "There will be maximum punishment for all state employees who abuse their office for pressure, blackmail and electoral crimes."